Devils Assigns Second Overall Pick Nemec to Comets

October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned Simon Nemec, the team's second overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the Utica Comets.

Nemec, 18, hails fromLiptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound right shot defenseman joins the Comets during training camp before the team's first regular season game on Saturday in Hershey. Last season, he skated for HK Nitra in Slovakia registering two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 37 games played ranking him the highest defenseman on the team. In 2022, Nemec won a bronze medal playing for Slovakia as well as being named most valuable player during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In addition, the Devils announced they have recalled defenseman Kevin Bahl from the Comets.

Opening night will take place on October 17thinside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM.

