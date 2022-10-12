Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that the following three players were released from their tryouts:
D - Jacob Friend (Jacksonville)
D - Derek Topatigh (Atlanta)
F - Matthew Boucher
In addition, defenceman Simon Kubicek will be assigned to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
The current Moose roster stands at 33 players, consisting of three goaltenders, 9 defencemen and 21 forwards.
The Moose open their 2022-23 schedule Saturday, Oct. 15 at Canada Life Centre against the Rockford IceHogs in the Home Opener presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 2 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season - Iowa Wild
- New 3:00 p.m. Start Time Set for Monsters Home Game Saturday, October 15 - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce 2022-2023 El Lazo de Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Five-Year Affiliation Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Justin Sourdif Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Loan Forward Kent Johnson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Assigns Second Overall Pick Nemec to Comets - Utica Comets
- The Bridgeport Report: Season Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.