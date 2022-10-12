Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players

October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that the following three players were released from their tryouts:

D - Jacob Friend (Jacksonville)

D - Derek Topatigh (Atlanta)

F - Matthew Boucher

In addition, defenceman Simon Kubicek will be assigned to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

The current Moose roster stands at 33 players, consisting of three goaltenders, 9 defencemen and 21 forwards.

The Moose open their 2022-23 schedule Saturday, Oct. 15 at Canada Life Centre against the Rockford IceHogs in the Home Opener presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 2 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.