Justin Sourdif Joins Checkers

October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Justin Sourdif is headed to Charlotte, as the Panthers have assigned the rookie forward to the Checkers.

Sourdif, 20, was a third-round pick by Florida in 2020 and is coming off a season in which he racked up 71 points (26g, 45a) in 52 games while leading Edmonton to a WHL title.

An up-to-date roster for the Checkers can be found. Charlotte begins the season this Friday at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

