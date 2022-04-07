Texas Stars' Ringo Completes Three-Peat as Mascot of the Year

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Ringo, the mascot of the Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, has been named Mascot of the Year a third straight time after winning the AHL's 2022 Mascot Madness competition Wednesday.

The competition between all 30 of the AHL's team mascots lasted two weeks and fans were encouraged to vote for their favorite. Mascots were split into six groups for the first round of voting, with the winners of each group advancing to the finals.

The final round of voting took place Monday through Wednesday and Ringo received 33.5 percent of the more than 150,000 votes, edging San Diego's Gulliver, who finished second with 32.1 percent of the votes.

Springfield's Boomer finished third with 12.8 percent of the vote, followed by Iowa's Crash (8.7 percent), Lehigh Valley's meLVin (7.7 percent) and Milwaukee's Roscoe (5.2 percent).

The win gives Ringo three straight championships in the Mascot Madness competition, dating back to 2018. The Texas Stars' mascot won in 2018 and 2019, and the tournament did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

