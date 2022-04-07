Reign Announce Multiple Transactions
April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.
Forward Nikita Pavlychev was assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).
Goaltender Lukas Parik was assigned to the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).
Defenseman Christian Kasastul was released from his PTO agreement.
Forward Alex Ierullo was released from his ATO agreement.
Pavlychev, 25, has appeared in 13 games for the Reign this season, scoring two goals and an assist while earning a +4 rating. He has also suited up for 33 games with Greenville, posting 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists.
Parik, 21, is in his first pro season and has appeared in five AHL contests with Ontario, posting a 3-0-1 record. In 27 ECHL games with Rapid City, Parik has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a 0.920 save percentage.
Kasastul, 24, had been with the Reign since Dec. 6 and played in 25 AHL contests for Ontario this season, scoring eight points on a goal and seven assists.
Ierullo, 24, played three games with the Reign after completing his collegiate career with Bemidji State University.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2022
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Visit Checkers for First of Three Straight Meetings - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Help Bring the Noise to CAA Arena: Approved Artificial Noisemakers Now Permitted - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Conclude Four-Game Homestand With Wednesday Night Setback Against Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Trounces Tucson, Wins 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Prevail in 12-Round Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Knock off Utica Comets in Overtime - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.