Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple player transactions today.

Forward Nikita Pavlychev was assigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (ECHL).

Goaltender Lukas Parik was assigned to the Rapid City Rush (ECHL).

Defenseman Christian Kasastul was released from his PTO agreement.

Forward Alex Ierullo was released from his ATO agreement.

Pavlychev, 25, has appeared in 13 games for the Reign this season, scoring two goals and an assist while earning a +4 rating. He has also suited up for 33 games with Greenville, posting 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists.

Parik, 21, is in his first pro season and has appeared in five AHL contests with Ontario, posting a 3-0-1 record. In 27 ECHL games with Rapid City, Parik has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a 0.920 save percentage.

Kasastul, 24, had been with the Reign since Dec. 6 and played in 25 AHL contests for Ontario this season, scoring eight points on a goal and seven assists.

Ierullo, 24, played three games with the Reign after completing his collegiate career with Bemidji State University.

