Griffins Ready for Winning Wednesday, Annual Team Equipment Sale

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesday: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, all fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Cleveland Monsters on April 6 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

Friday, April 15, 2022 vs. Iowa Wild

Presented by El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Annual Griffins Team Equipment Sale: In the banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena, fans can purchase an assortment of Griffins equipment, including new and used sticks, pants, jerseys and more. The sale will begin at 6 p.m. and last until the end of the second period (5:45 p.m. entry for Full-Season Members). Cash and credit cards will be accepted. In order to participate in the sale, fans must have a ticket to the game.

Chris Chelios Autograph Session: Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, the co-founder of El Bandido Yankee Tequila, will be on the concourse from 6-6:45 p.m. signing autographs (5:45 p.m. for Full-Season Members). Two hundred El Bandido pucks will be available for signing, or fans are welcomed to bring their own items to be signed. Limited one item per fan (puck or personal item).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

