Abbotsford Canucks vs San Diego Gulls Series Preview
April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
TV: ahltv.com
RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com
MATCHUP INFO
- The Abbotsford Canucks will wrap up their six game homestand with a pair of back-to-back games against the San Diego Gulls.
- Friday's game will be the 6th meeting of the year between the two sides.
- Previous meetings: December 15th (4-0 road W), January 14th (5-1 road W), January 15th (4-3 road L), January 22nd (5-3 home W), January 23rd (4-2 home W)
- The Canucks and Gulls will meet one more time this season after this weekend, with a visit to Pechanga Arena on April 20th.
- Abbotsford won their last game 3-1 on Sunday night against Laval, which would be enough for the team to secure a playoff birth.
- San Diego won their last game 5-3 on Saturday night against the Iowa Wild, extending their hot streak to picking up points in 10 of their last 11 games.
- Abbotsford are 5th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 32-21-5-1
- San Diego are 6th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 27-26-3-1
QUICK NUMBERS
- Abbotsford has two players that are both in the top 5 across the AHL for goals scored. Sheldon Dries has the 2nd most goals with 35, and Sheldon Rempal is in 5th with 28 goals.
- Up a man, down a man, it doesn't matter. Sheldon Dries leads the league in powerplay goals scored with 18, meanwhile John Stevens leads the AHL in shorthanded goals scored with 6 tallies.
- Spencer Martin is amongst the league leaders in numerous goaltending categories, including ranking in the top 10 in Goals Against Average (2.39), Shutouts (3), Wins (17), and Save Percentage (.918).
- San Diego ranks in the bottom half of the league in multiple special teams statistics, including : Powerplay Percentage (19.5%), Powerplay Goals For (44), Powerplay Opportunities (226), Shorthanded Goals For (7), Overtime Wins (0).
- John Stevens has quickly become a perfect fit on the Sheldon line, picking up 8 points in his last 8 games (6 goals, 2 assists).
- Speaking of the Sheldons, Rempal and Dries have contributed on 8 out of 15 goals for Abbotsford's during this homestand so far (6 Goals and 2 Assists).
- Abbotsford is 7-10 this season when hosting teams from California at the Abbotsford Centre.
LAST GAME - JAN. 23/22 : ABB 4 VS SD 2
On the second game of a back-to-back against San Diego, Abbotsford collected their second consecutive win over the Gulls. Goals from Wouters, Arseneau, Hirano and Rempal. Joe Murdaca also recorded 19 saves for the hosts Abbotsford...
RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS
Jack Rathbone recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 5
Marc Gatcomb signed to PTO, Apr. 2
Reece Harsch released from PTO, Apr. 1
Matt Alfaro signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 28
Will Lockwood recalled from loan from Vancouver, Mar. 26
Adam Brubacher loaned to Fort Wayne (ECHL), Mar. 24
RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES
Sheldon Rempal scores his 50th AHL goal, Apr 2 vs Laval
Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar 20 vs. Ontario
Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar 19 vs. Bakersfield
Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba
Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb 27 vs. Stockton
