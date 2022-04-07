Help Bring the Noise to CAA Arena: Approved Artificial Noisemakers Now Permitted

April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators want you to bring the noise!

As the Calder Cup playoff push continues, approved artificial noisemakers including thunder sticks, cowbells, and plastic clappers are now permitted inside CAA Arena.

There's no better time than the present to come and make some noise. Firmly in a playoff race, Belleville sits just .012 percentage points ahead of the Rochester Americans for the final playoff spot in the AHL's North Divison, with only 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Forward Andrew Agozzino believes the added energy from the inclusion of noisemakers and continued passion from fans will make not only for an exciting environment but a competitive home-ice advantage.

"That type of thing adds some electricity to the building, and I don't think people realize the difference they can make in a game by being loud, vocal and getting behind us."

Captain Logan Shaw shared the same sentiment as Agozzino and is looking forward to returning home to a boisterous CAA Arena and says the crowd will play a pivotal role in helping to create momentum.

"It's obviously way better when there's a full, noisy rink. The energy and atmosphere is a momentum builder for sure."

Please note that the following artificial noisemakers are strictly prohibited: drums, horns, percussion instruments, whistles, sirens, buzzers, or any other electronic or mechanical noisemakers. Further, CAA Arena staff have the right to refuse and confiscate any artificial noisemaker deemed inappropriate or to be distracting from the overall enjoyment of the event for other patrons.

The Senators return home tomorrow night to begin a four-game homestand against the Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Laval Rocket, and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs and group experiences for remaining home games, plus season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

