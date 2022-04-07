Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Griffins

April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Criscuolo made his fourth appearance with the Red Wings this season on April 6 at Winnipeg and collected his second NHL point of his career with an assist. The 29-year-old has been featured on Detroit's roster seven times this campaign and has competed in four games, earning two assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Criscuolo registered his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo has skated in 13 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season.

The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) with the Griffins from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career-high for the forward. The sixth-year pro amassed a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is tied for the season best by a Griffin. Criscuolo ranks sixth on the roster with 32 points (12-20-32) in 49 outings. Through 158 regular-season games as a Griffin, Criscuolo has accumulated 92 points (40-52-92) and 44 penalty minutes.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.