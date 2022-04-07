Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Griffins
April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Criscuolo made his fourth appearance with the Red Wings this season on April 6 at Winnipeg and collected his second NHL point of his career with an assist. The 29-year-old has been featured on Detroit's roster seven times this campaign and has competed in four games, earning two assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Criscuolo registered his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo has skated in 13 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season.
The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11-18) with the Griffins from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career-high for the forward. The sixth-year pro amassed a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is tied for the season best by a Griffin. Criscuolo ranks sixth on the roster with 32 points (12-20-32) in 49 outings. Through 158 regular-season games as a Griffin, Criscuolo has accumulated 92 points (40-52-92) and 44 penalty minutes.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2022
- Abbotsford Canucks vs San Diego Gulls Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Goals Foundation Mystery Bags Return April 16 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Big Weekend on Tap for Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Sign Goaltender Clay Stevenson to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Yetman and Watson Return to the IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Host Tucson this Weekend After Successful Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars' Ringo Completes Three-Peat as Mascot of the Year - Texas Stars
- Griffins Ready for Winning Wednesday, Annual Team Equipment Sale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Visit Checkers for First of Three Straight Meetings - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Help Bring the Noise to CAA Arena: Approved Artificial Noisemakers Now Permitted - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Conclude Four-Game Homestand With Wednesday Night Setback Against Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Trounces Tucson, Wins 5-1 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Prevail in 12-Round Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Knock off Utica Comets in Overtime - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.