Griffins Prevail in 12-Round Shootout

April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Victor Brattstrom stole the show on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena when he tallied 35 saves in a 2-1, 12-round shootout victory over the Cleveland Monsters. Grand Rapids improved to 5-0-1-0 this season against the Monsters.

Josh Dickinson recorded the shootout-winner to give him five goals on the campaign. Jonatan Berggren bagged the game-tying tally in the second period. Riley Barber extended his point streak to eight games (5-4-9) with an assist. This was the longest shootout since a team-record 14-round 3-2 win against Manitoba on March 15, 2006.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters opened the scoring at 3:43 in the middle frame. Owen Sillinger gathered a rebound in the low slot and tucked the puck into the left corner for his first professional goal.

Grand Rapids tied the contest 1-1 with 3:04 remaining in the second. Berggren received the disc from Barber and at the right post fired a one-timer that went over the shoulder of netminder Cam Johnson.

Through three games against the Griffins, the Monsters' Johnson is 1-0-2 and has a 1.27 goals against average and a 0.949 save percentage. However, in the 10 other AHL outings, Johnson possesses a 3-4-1 ledger with a 3.58 goals against average and a 0.870 save percentage.

Neither team lit the lamp in the third period, taking the game into overtime. Grand Rapids had just one shot to Cleveland's six in the extra frame, but neither side could grab the game-winner.

In the 12-round shootout, Brattstrom came in clutch, stopping 11 out of 12 shots. Cleveland's Tyler Angle and Grand Rapids' Turner Elson traded goals in the fifth round. In the final frame, Dickinson skated toward net and placed the puck in the right corner, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 shootout victory.

Notes

*This win was just the second in the last 10 games for Grand Rapids (2-7-1-0).

*Drew Worrad and Samuel Dove-McFalls each made their pro debuts.

Cleveland 0 1 0 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Fix-Wolansky Cle (high-sticking), 3:28.

2nd Period-1, Cleveland, Sillinger 1 (Fix-Wolansky, Clayton), 3:43. 2, Grand Rapids, Berggren 16 (Barber, Spezia), 16:56. Penalties-Cassels Cle (tripping), 9:49; Berggren Gr (boarding), 19:50.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Sweezey Cle (fighting), 3:08; Dove-McFalls Gr (boarding, fighting), 3:08; Berni Cle (interference), 8:15.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Cleveland 1 (Scott NG, Fonstad NG, Fix-Wolansky NG, Payne NG, Angle G, Cassels NG, Clayton NG, Sillinger NG, Ahcan NG, Gaudet NG, Gallant NG, Schemitsch NG), Grand Rapids 2 (Barber NG, Berggren NG, Worrad NG, Shine NG, Elson G, Barton NG, Spezia NG, McIsaac NG, McKenzie NG, Dove-McFalls NG, Yan NG, Dickinson G).

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 9-9-12-6-0-36. Grand Rapids 8-15-8-1-1-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Cleveland, Johnson 4-4-3 (32 shots-31 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 7-13-3 (36 shots-35 saves).

A-7,554

Three Stars

1. GR Brattstrom (SOW, 35 saves); 2. GR Dickinson (shootout goal); 3. CLE Sillinger (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 28-30-6-2 (64 pts.) / Sat., April 9 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Cleveland: 24-28-8-5 (61 pts.) / Sat., April 9 at Milwaukee 6 p.m. CDT

