Big Weekend on Tap for Admirals

April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals have a big weekend on tap both on and off the ice at Panther Arena as they host the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at 7 pm and the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday at 6 pm.

On Friday night the team will host its final performance of the 2022 Admirals Concert Series as multi-platinum Christian Rock band Skillet will perform, courtesy of as Coors Light, Toyota, Lee Jeans and FM102.9 The Hog. Best of all, the concert is FREE with a game tickets.

Friday's contest is also a Fair Deal Friday where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for just $19. Plus, it's an Ian's Pizza Student Night. For just $13, students with a valid school ID get a ticket to the game and a voucher for a slice of Ian's Pizza at local retail locations (not in arena).

Its three games for the price on one on Saturday as the team will host the annual Battle of the Badges, featuring teams of local police against local firefighters. The first game will drop the puck at 12:30 pm followed by the second game at 2 pm. A ticket to the Ads game gets you into both of the BoB contests as well.

Following on the police-firefighter theme, the first 5,000 fans into the Ads game will get to choose from a Roscoe Police bobblehead or a Roscoe Firefighter bobblehead, courtesy of Lee Jeans. Whatever bobblehead is chosen, it's one per fan not per ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for this weekend's game, or any Admirals games, by visiting the team's website www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling (414) 227-0550.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.