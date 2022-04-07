Iowa Trounces Tucson, Wins 5-1

TUCSON, Ariz. - Iowa Wild (27-27-4-4; 62 pts.) completed a two-game series sweep against the Tucson Roadrunners (20-33-5-1; 46 pts.) with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at Tucson Arena. Five different Wild skaters scored, and Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre made 25 saves in the win.

Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts opened the scoring when he lifted a shot from the goal line extended over Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov (34 saves) at 3:56 of the first period. Iowa forwards Marco Rossi and Mitchell Chaffee assisted on the goal.

Tucson forward Travis Barron beat McIntyre to tie the game 1-1 with a one-timer on a 3-on-1 chance at 16:01 of the first period.

With Iowa on the power play and 26-seconds remaining in the first period, Wild forward Mason Shaw redirected a point shot off the stick of Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis past Prosvetov to give Iowa 2-1 lead. Mermis and Wild forward Adam Beckman recorded assists on Shaw's goal.

Following Shaw's late tally, Iowa carried their 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The Wild outshot the Roadrunners 15-8 in the first period.

Wild forward Connor Dewar slammed home a one-time shot at the right post of Prosvetov at 5:06 of the second period to extend Iowa's lead to 3-1. Shaw collected the primary assist on the play and Wild forward Kyle Rau was credited with the secondary assist.

Iowa capitalized on another power play chance at 18:22 of the second period when Chaffee fired a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot past Prosvetov. Wild defenseman Calen Addison and Dewar recorded assists on Chaffee's seventh goal in his last six games.

After the Wild scored two goals for the second consecutive period, they led 4-1 over the Roadrunners. However, Tucson led 12-9 in shots in the second stanza. Iowa held a 24-20 lead in shots through the end of the second period.

Iowa forward Dominic Turgeon beat Prosvetov from the bottom of the left circle to give the Wild a 5-1 lead at 17:12 of the third period. Wild forward Brandon Baddock and Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts assisted on the play.

The Wild thoroughly dominated the third period, outshooting the Roadrunners 15-6 as they closed out a 5-1 win in Tucson. Iowa outshot Tucson 39-26 on the night.

For the second straight night, Iowa converted on two of their power play chances, going 2-for-6 in the game. Tucson was 0-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa's six-game road trip continues with a trip to Texas to take on the Stars on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

