Goals Foundation Mystery Bags Return April 16

After a two year hiatus, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mystery Bags are BACK!

Fans will have the chance to get their hands on some very unique Penguins jerseys when the Penguins GOALS Foundation hosts its third annual MYSTERY BAGS SALE on Saturday, April 16, during the team's game against the Bridgeport Islanders.

MYSTERY BAGS INFO

We have 100 GOALS Foundation backpacks that are crammed full of goodies any Penguins fan would appreciated.

Each high quality backpack is GUARANTEED to contain a named, numbered and autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.

There are 96 classic, authentic Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys (48 white jerseys with Vegas gold trim, 48 black jerseys with Vegas gold trim) featuring some of the biggest players in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins history. The jerseys are customized with the numbers those players wore during their time with the NHL Penguins. These jerseys were NOT game-worn.

We've also thrown four current (black and yellow) Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys into the mix, including autographed jerseys from Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Sidney Crosby (one jersey from each player).

A full list of the jerseys available is listed below.

Aside from the jersey, each bag will contain an autographed 8×10 photo from a Penguins player or coach, a game-used Pittsburgh Penguins goal puck (labeled with the date of the goal and the players involved with the goal) and a Pittsburgh Penguins travel tumbler.

Mystery Bags will be available for purchase at the game on a FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED BASIS. The price for each jersey is $500, and all proceeds will benefit the Penguins GOALS Foundation.

As this is a MYSTERY BAG, we cannot guarantee specific sizes or players. All sales are final, no exchanges will be made.

Tickets for the game are available online, or by calling 570-208-7367.

Autographed Jerseys:

One of the following jerseys will be included randomly within the 100 grab bags each one is named and numbered with an autograph on the numbers.

1 - Black/Yellow Pittsburgh Penguins - Sidney Crosby #87

1 - Black/Yellow Pittsburgh Penguins - Jake Guentzel #59

1 - Black/Yellow Pittsburgh Penguins - Kris Letang #58

1 - Black/Yellow Pittsburgh Penguins - Brian Dumoulin #8

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Colby Armstrong # 20

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Colby Armstrong # 20

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Sebastien Caron # 31

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Sebastien Caron # 31

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Andy Chiodo #40

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Andy Chiodo #40

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Tom Kostopoulos # 36

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Tom Kostopoulos # 36

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Ben Lovejoy #12

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Ben Lovejoy #12

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Alain Nasreddine #32

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Alain Nasreddine #32

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Toby Petersen #17

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Toby Petersen #17

6 - Black/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Brad Theissen #39

6 - White/Vegas Gold Pittsburgh Penguins Jersey - Brad Theissen #39

Autographed 8×10 Photos

One of the following 8×10's will be included randomly within the 100 grab bags each one was signed in front of a WBS Penguins representative. Each was signed in blue sharpie and is inserted in a hard plastic protective sleeve.

15 - Colby Armstrong - Pittsburgh Penguins Black Jersey

15 - Dennis Bonvie - Pittsburgh Penguins White Jersey

15 - Bill Guerin - Pittsburgh Penguins Black Jersey

20 - John Hynes - Head Coach

20 - Alain Nasreddine - Pittsburgh Penguins Black Jersey

15 - Mike Sullivan - Head Coach

