Belleville Sens Knock off Utica Comets in Overtime

April 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators right wing Scott Sabourin (right) ready to mix it up vs. the Utica Comets

UTICA, NY - Captain Logan Shaw scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Belleville Senators conclude their four-game road trip with a crucial 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Utica Comets on Wednesday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

After Utica opened the scoring through Chase De Leo on the power play at 7:02 of the first period, Belleville responded through sophomore forward Egor Sokolov, who snapped home his 18th of the season to even the game after twenty minutes of play.

The Senators continued their strong play in the second when Logan Shaw finished a tic-tac-toe passing play on the man advantage with Roby Jarventie and Mark Kastelic. The back-and-forth scoring resumed as Comets' forward Nolan Foote tied the contest. However, Belleville retook the lead as defenceman Colby Williams pushed the Senators' advantage to 3-2, scoring his second of the campaign with 1:55 remaining in the stanza.

In the third, Utica forced overtime after rookie Alexander Holtz found the back of the net with 7:59 left in regulation time.

No stranger to overtime and having made ten appearances in their last 17 games, the Senators showed their poise. After killing off a penalty, Belleville went to work in the offensive zone, winning the contest after Logan Shaw capitalized on a goal-mouth scramble.

Sens On Special Teams

Power Play: 1/2 | Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in the win.

Egor Sokolov extended his point streak to five straight, tying a career-high.

Zach Syenshen appeared in his 250th career AHL game.

Logan Shaw, Mark Kastelic and Zac Leslie each had multi-point performances.

Roby Jarventie set a career-best by collecting points in four straight.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"I thought a lot of the things we talked about this morning and prior to the game we executed tonight; our start was important with a pretty energic and lively crowd. I thought we really dominated five on five early, and we knew at some point they were going to make some pushes and they did. I felt with the calls ending up 5-2 against us, took some of the momentum away. We had a lot of perseverance, a lot of resolve and it's nice to see us get rewarded in overtime."

"I can't say enough about the leadership group tonight, that really came to the forefront because at the end of the day, they're going to lead this team to the playoffs."

Playoff Push

Following the victory and a Rochester loss, the Belleville Sens are back in a playoff spot, sitting 5th in the American Hockey League's North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action on Friday night (April 8) when they host the Utica Comets. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Images from this story

