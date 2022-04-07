Yetman and Watson Return to the IceHogs

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Chad Yetman and defenseman Cliff Watson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Yetman, 22, skated in 15 games with the IceHogs this season, adding one goal and two assists for three points. With the Fuel, he has 29 point (9G, 20A) in 32 games. Watson, 28, has four assists in 17 games with the IceHogs this season and picked up 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 appearances with the Fuel.

IceHogs Host Roadrunners on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and Pucks and Paws Night This Weekend at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back home at BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend and host the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6 p.m. on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King and on Sunday, Apr. 10 at 4 p.m. on Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental.

Celebrate Stateline hockey history and our community frontline heroes on Saturday as the IceHogs become the historic Wagon Wheel Cardinals for an evening. Bid on your favorite players' jersey after the contest with proceeds supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy Tickets & Wagon Wheel Cardinals Information

Bring your furry family members to the game on Sunday for Pucks and Paws Night! Pets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Special seating is reserved for fans and their pets. The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental Center. Buy Tickets & Pucks and Paws Night Information

