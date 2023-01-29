Texas Stars Host Blood Drive with We Are Blood
January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
The Texas Stars are proud to be partnering with We Are Blood to host a blood drive at the H-E-B Center on Saturday, February 4th. Appointments will be available from 10am-2pm in the meeting rooms located at the North Entrance of the arena.
All participants will receive a special edition player-signed puck and be entered for a chance to win a Suite Night for a future Texas Stars game!* Use the link below to register today!
*Player Signature Requests and Suite Night Game are subject to availability
WHY DONATE?
Every day, local trauma patients, surgery patients, and cancer patients require lifesaving blood transfusions. These Central Texas patients rely on generous blood donors who visit We Are Blood donor centers or mobile drives, like ours hosted on February 4th. We Are Blood is the sole supplier of donations to Central Texas hospitals, including Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, and needs to see at least 200 donors a day for local patients.
APPOINTMENT DURATIONS
When you arrive, you'll check in and we'll conduct a brief personal history and wellness exam to make sure you're eligible to donate. The entire process (from check-in to refreshments) usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour, though the actual blood donation period only lasts about 15-35 minutes (depending on whether you're giving a whole blood or double red donation). No matter what type of donation you're doing, our staff make it fun and help make the time pass quickly.
