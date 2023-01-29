Hershey Bears 2023 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release









Hershey Bears 2023 Teddy Bear Toss

(Hershey Bears) Hershey Bears 2023 Teddy Bear Toss(Hershey Bears)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have once again established a new world record in one of the best promotions in all of sports. The Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, collected 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals during Sunday's GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. This surpasses the club's previous world record of 52,341 collected in 2022. The world-famous event, held during today's game versus the Bridgeport Islanders, traditionally sees fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice following Hershey's first goal of the game. Unfortunately, the Bears were blanked by Bridgeport, 2-0, so the stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice following the conclusion of the contest, and will now be donated to over 35 local charities.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations, including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Since the Bears once again broke the Teddy Bear Toss world record, the Sweigart Family Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network.

The club has collected 389,508 teddy bears since 2001.

For more information, media members are asked to contact Zack Fisch, Manager of Hershey Bears Media Relations and Broadcasting, at zasfisch@hersheypa.com, Jesse Liebman, Hershey Bears Media Specialist, at jeiliebman@hersheypa.com, or Kathleen McGraw, Managing Director, Corporate Communications & Community Relations, at kmmcgraw@hersheypa.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.