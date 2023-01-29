Durandeau scores twice, Skarek makes 39 saves on Sunday

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HERSHEY, Penn. - Jakub Skarek stopped all 39 shots he faced, including several tremendous pad saves from close range, as the Bridgeport Islanders (19-17-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 2-0 win against the Hershey Bears (29-9-4-1) at Giant Center on Sunday.

It was Skarek's first shutout of the season and the third of his professional career. It was also Bridgeport's second clean sheet as a team this season.

Arnaud Durandeau scored both goals for the Islanders, with each coming on the power play. Bridgeport went 2-for-3 on the man advantage and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Durandeau opened the scoring at 14:19 of the first period on a rebound between the circles. Chris Terry rifled a shot towards the net that Andy Andreoff tipped off the pads of goaltender Hunter Shepard before Durandeau deposited the rebound.

His second of the contest came at 3:02 of the middle frame when he turned at the bottom of the right circle and lifted a miraculous shot over Shepard's shoulder into the top right corner of the net. Terry and Dennis Cholowski had the helpers.

The Bears outshot the Islanders 18-6 in the second period and 12-5 in the third, but Skarek (6-10-3) was lights out. The game ended prematurely with 5.4 seconds remaining when a frustrated Hershey fanbase began throwing stuffed animals onto the ice before they were supposed to. Sunday was Hershey's annual Teddy Bear Toss promotion.

Next Time Out: The Islanders and Bears rematch next Friday at 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen via AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.