Philp, Roos, and Stauber Return to Rockford

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos, and goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Philp, 27, registered his first career NHL point (1A) on Thursday in Calgary. He shares third on Rockford in goals (14) and ranks fourth in points (30) in 31 games this season.

Roos, 24, has three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He's also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season.

Stauber, 23, went 2-0-0 in his first two NHL starts with Chicago, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their first two NHL appearances, joining Gilles Meloche (March 16-19, 1971) and Hugh Lehman (Nov. 17-20, 1926). He is 6-4-0 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season with Rockford.

The next home game for Rockford is Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials at another Fiesta Tuesday!TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.