Philp, Roos, and Stauber Return to Rockford
January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos, and goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Philp, 27, registered his first career NHL point (1A) on Thursday in Calgary. He shares third on Rockford in goals (14) and ranks fourth in points (30) in 31 games this season.
Roos, 24, has three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He's also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season.
Stauber, 23, went 2-0-0 in his first two NHL starts with Chicago, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win each of their first two NHL appearances, joining Gilles Meloche (March 16-19, 1971) and Hugh Lehman (Nov. 17-20, 1926). He is 6-4-0 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season with Rockford.
The next home game for Rockford is Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials at another Fiesta Tuesday!TICKETS
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023
- Bears Blanked by Skarek in 2-0 Loss to Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Four-Second Period Goals Propel Griffins over Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hershey Bears 2023 Teddy Bear Toss Sets New World Record - Hershey Bears
- Durandeau scores twice, Skarek makes 39 saves on Sunday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Bounce back against Toronto - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Defeated by Griffins 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Fall to Crunch 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Texas Stars Host Blood Drive with We Are Blood - Texas Stars
- Crunch Shut out Bruins, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #43 - Canucks at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Philp, Roos, and Stauber Return to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Add Mack Guzda, Reassign Cam Johnson to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Open Weekend Series With 6-3 Win Over Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Earn Road Win - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Defeated by Wranglers, 6-2, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Despite Late Push, Barracuda Fall to Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Roll Over 'Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Lose, 7-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 6-3 in Opening Game of Road Trip in Tucson - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.