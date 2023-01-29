Roadrunners Close Out Home Stand With 5-2 Win Over Abbotsford

(Tucson Roadrunners, Credit: Chris Hook)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners earned their fourth-straight win on Sunday, as they defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 to wrap up a two-game weekend series. Sunday's contest also marked the final matchup of a six-game home stand at the Tucson Arena that saw Roadrunners secure five multi-goal victories. Linemates Mike Carcone (14 games) and Adam Cracknell (four games) each extended their active scoring streaks with a pair of assists apiece, while Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov stopped 38 shots to pick up his 12th win of the year. The Roadrunners will head out on the road for the next seven games for their longest road trip of the season, beginning on Tuesday, January 31 in Bakersfield against the Condors.

The Roadrunners struck first with 6:47 gone by in the contest, as defenseman Victor Soderstrom rifled a shot in from the blue line for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 Tucson advantage. The AHL's leading scorer Mike Carcone wasted no time extending his franchise record scoring streak to 14 games with the primary assist on Soderstrom's goal. Tucson kept the offense going with 6:50 remaining in the opening frame when Milos Kelemen lit the lamp for the first time since making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. With the score, Kelemen became the sixth Roadrunners skater to reach double-digit goals on the season. Abbotsford answered back with their first goal of the evening 1:08 later to reduce Tucson's advantage to 2-1 entering the second period. The Roadrunners regained their two-goal lead back with the first tally of the middle frame, scored by defenseman Dysin Mayo 7:49 into the period for his second goal of the season and a 3-1 Tucson advantage. The Canucks ended the frame with a goal in the final 50 seconds of play to reduce the Roadrunners lead back down to one at 3-2. Tucson entered their second-straight period against Abbotsford leading by one, as they worked to keep the Canucks offense in check. Still trailing by one, Abbotsford pulled netminder Jake Kupsky with 2:18 left to play in search of a game-tying-goal. The Roadrunners put the game away with a pair of empty-net goals by Travis Barron and Nathan Smith in the span of 29 seconds, securing their fourth-straight win to close out the home stand with a final score of 5-2.

Roadrunners Captain Adam Cracknell talked about the importance of Tucson spreading around the offense in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks. Five different Roadrunners lit the lamp in the win, including defensemen Victor Soderstrom and Dysin Mayo.

"It's huge to get those contributions, especially from our defense. They battle so hard down low for us and do a lot of great things. To see them get rewarded on the score sheet is huge. They bring offense for our club, and when you can get contributions from everybody, it makes us a dangerous team."

HOME SWEET HOME - With Sunday's 5-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners secured a 5-1 record across their six-game home stand. Tucson outscored their opponents 28-12 over that span, while never allowing more than three goals. Each of the Roadrunners five wins since their 6-2 victory against Bakersfield to open the home stand on January 20 have been by at least three goals, including all four victories on their active winning streak.

