P-Bruins Fall to Crunch 4-0

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Despite recording 51 shots in the contest, the Providence Bruins were shutout 4-0 by the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt's 51 saves was a season high.

How It Happened

2:07 into the first period, Gemel Smith skated the puck out of the right corner, battled for a rebound off of his own shot in front and flipped the puck up into the top of the net to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead.

From the left side corner, Alex Barré-Boulet slid the puck across the crease to Gabriel Dumont, who redirected it into the back of the net for a power play goal to increase the Syracuse lead to 2-0 with 14:35 remaining in the first period.

Barré-Boulet tucked in a wrap-around effort on his backhand to give the Crunch a 3-0 lead with 3:37 to play in the first period.

Philippe Myers scored shorthanded on a 3-on-2 rush from the slot to make it 4-0 Syracuse with 17:14 remaining in the second period.

Stats

Keith Kinkaid stopped 10 of 13 shots faced in the first 20 minutes of play.

Kyle Keyser made 18 saves in relief. Providence totaled 51 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, February 1 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.