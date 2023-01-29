P-Bruins Fall to Crunch 4-0
January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Despite recording 51 shots in the contest, the Providence Bruins were shutout 4-0 by the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt's 51 saves was a season high.
How It Happened
2:07 into the first period, Gemel Smith skated the puck out of the right corner, battled for a rebound off of his own shot in front and flipped the puck up into the top of the net to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead.
From the left side corner, Alex Barré-Boulet slid the puck across the crease to Gabriel Dumont, who redirected it into the back of the net for a power play goal to increase the Syracuse lead to 2-0 with 14:35 remaining in the first period.
Barré-Boulet tucked in a wrap-around effort on his backhand to give the Crunch a 3-0 lead with 3:37 to play in the first period.
Philippe Myers scored shorthanded on a 3-on-2 rush from the slot to make it 4-0 Syracuse with 17:14 remaining in the second period.
Stats
Keith Kinkaid stopped 10 of 13 shots faced in the first 20 minutes of play.
Kyle Keyser made 18 saves in relief. Providence totaled 51 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Wednesday, February 1 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
