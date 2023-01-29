Four-Second Period Goals Propel Griffins over Chicago

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Simon Edvinsson (left) vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Wolves) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Simon Edvinsson (left) vs. the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Grand Rapids Griffins extended their win streak against the Chicago Wolves to three with a 5-3 victory on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Elmer Soderblom (2-1-3) and Simon Edvinsson (1-1-2) starred in the win, with one of the two Swedes either providing a goal or an assist on all five scores by Grand Rapids. Edvinsson has recorded a point in his last three games and has five in as many contests, while Soderblom's points were his first in a Griffin uniform. Jakub Vrana (1-1-2), Austin Czarnik (0-2-2) and Joel L'Esperance (1-1-2) also pitched in two-point outings.

Chicago rattled off two goals to begin the first period, starting with Ronan Seeley firing a one-timer from the slot off of a faceoff at 2:11. At 6:19, Noel Gunler's shot was blocked by Victor Brattstrom's glove, but tapped in by Ryan Suzuki to take a 2-0 lead. The Griffins cut the lead in half just four seconds after a power play expired when Alex Chiasson passed across the goalmouth to Soderblom, who rifled a shot into the barn at 10:20.

Edvinsson tallied the next goal to tie it at 6:30 in the middle frame, burying a slap shot from the right circle. Soderblom followed just 22 seconds later with a one-timer of his own from the left circle to take a 3-2 edge over the Wolves at 6:52. At 8:12, Edvinsson gathered the puck along the left-wing boards and passed up to Vrana. Vrana sent a shot inside the left-goal post and past Zachary Sawchenko for his third goal as a Griffin. L'Esperance capped off the four-goal stanza by skating into the crease and maneuvering around Sawchenko to sneak the disc inside the goal to go up 5-2 with 6:34 remaining.

Seeley tacked on one more in the final period with 7:53 remaining, lasering a shot between the pads of Brattstrom. Despite the Wolves pulling Sawchenko with 4:21 to go, the Griffins fended off Chicago to hold on for a 5-3 win.

Notes

- The last time the Griffins had a three-game win streak against Chicago was from Oct. 20 to Nov. 28, 2018.

- Vrana skated in his 100th AHL game, adding a goal and assist to the scoresheet to reach the 300 point milestone as a pro.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 1 4 0 - 5

Chicago 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Chicago, Seeley 2 (Ponomarev), 2:11. 2, Chicago, Suzuki 7 (Gunler, Pashin), 6:19. 3, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 1 (Chiasson, Vrana), 10:20. Penalties-Mendel Chi (holding), 8:16; Drury Chi (cross-checking), 12:21.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 3 (Hirose, Luff), 6:30. 5, Grand Rapids, Soderblom 2 (Czarnik, L'Esperance), 6:52. 6, Grand Rapids, Vrana 3 (Edvinsson, Spezia), 8:12. 7, Grand Rapids, L'Esperance 14 (Czarnik, Soderblom), 13:26. Penalties-Seeley Chi (holding), 3:20; Hayes Chi (high-sticking), 15:17.

3rd Period-8, Chicago, Seeley 3 (Suzuki, Lajoie), 12:07 (PP). Penalties-Lashoff Gr (slashing), 7:50; Kampfer Gr (hooking), 10:36.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 6-12-5-23. Chicago 9-7-11-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 4; Chicago 1 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 3-6-2 (27 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Sawchenko 9-14-1 (23 shots-18 saves).

A-9,394

Three Stars

1. GR Soderblom (two goals, assist); 2. GR Vrana (goal, assist); 3. CHI Seeley (two goals).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 16-20-2-2 (36 pts.) / Tue., Jan. 31 at Milwaukee 8 p.m. EST

Chicago: 15-21-3-1 (34 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 3 at Cleveland 6 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.