Game #43 - Canucks at Roadrunners

Game #43 - Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Roadrunners

4:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56) Graedy Hamilton (91)

Linespersons: Anthony Caruso (54) Rob Fay (32)

The Tucson Roadrunners wrap up their six-game home stand from the Tucson Arena Sunday afternoon with the second of two matchups against the Abbotsford Canucks. The Roadrunners won the series opener Saturday night by a score of 6-3 for their fourth multi-goal win in their last five contests. Sunday's game will be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, as "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will be joined by Tucson.com's Brett Fera for the third of six total Roadrunners contests to be televised this season.

Three Things

1) Saturday's win featured the third-straight matchup between the Roadrunners and Canucks at the Tucson Arena with a three-goal first period tallied by the Roadrunners, which dates back to Abbotsford's first ever trip to the Old Pueblo on November 26, 2021. Through five games on their current home stand, Tucson has recorded three opening frames with three goals, and six multi-goal periods overall. On their way to a 4-1 record over their last five outings, the Roadrunners have outscored opponents 23 to 10 while never allowing more than three goals in a single contest.

2) Roadrunners forwards Mike Carcone and J.S. Dea combined for seven points and four of Tucson's goals on Saturday against the Canucks, as Carcone notched his third four-point outing of the season and Dea recorded the first hat trick of his professional career. With a goal and three assists, Carcone earned his first four-point outing since December 17, which marked the start of his active 13-game scoring streak. Meanwhile, Dea's hat trick was the 28-year-old's first multiple-goal performance of the season and second three-point night since the start of Tucson's current home stand on January 20. The pair are in first and second place on the Roadrunners roster in total goals with 22 for Carcone and 18 for Dea.

3) Tucson's special-teams units were flawless on Saturday night against the Abbotsford Canucks, as the Roadrunners cashed in on both of their power-play attempts while also holding Abbotsford scoreless across three trips to the man-advantage. Both of Tucson's power-play goals were scored by forward J.S. Dea, as he became the first Roadrunners skater with multiple power-play goals since Mike Carcone lit the lamp twice while on the man-advantage against Coachella Valley on December 20. While Tucson only went shorthanded three times against the Canucks, Roadrunners forwards Adam Cracknell and Milos Kelemen racked up five penalty-minutes apiece by dropping the gloves for their first fights of the season.

What's The Word?

"It's huge. Every start is important, and we were able to close the game and seal the deal [Saturday]. We've been working hard over the last couple of weeks to get better at it as a team, and I think it's paying off right now."

Tucson forward J.S. Dea on the Roadrunners having quick starts to games on their current home stand. Tucson has struck first in four of their last five games since January 20, winning each of the four.

Number to Know

9 -â¯The number of consecutive games where the Roadrunners have tallied at least 30 shots on goal entering Sunday's matchup with the Canucks, after Tucson recorded 33 shots on the Abbotsford net in Saturday's series opener. The Roadrunners have notched nine shots or more in all 15 periods of play since starting their current home stand on January 20. In the other crease, Tucson netminder Tyler Parks earned his third-straight win in between the pipes on Saturday with a season-high 30 saves.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, as "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will be joined by Tucson.com's Brett Fera on the call. The game will also be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio at FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before Adrian Denny and Brett Fera all the action from the Tucson Arena.

