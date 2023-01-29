Moose Bounce back against Toronto

January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (22-14-2-1) rematched with the Toronto Marlies (29-11-1-1) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 loss against Toronto on Friday evening.

Manitoba opened the scoring in the first frame. Simon Lundmark fired a shot that was blockered away by Erik Kallgren. The puck was picked up behind the net by Cole Maier, who pulled it between his legs and deked to the front of the net, before sliding it past the netminder. The tally was the lone marker of the opening 20 minutes of play. Toronto was granted a pair of chances to Manitoba's one on the power play, but neither side found twine. Oskari Salminen stopped all nine Toronto shots he faced in the first frame.

Neither side was able to find twine in the middle stanza. There were two power plays in the period, but Salminen and Kallgren were up to task and halted every chance they faced. Shots continued to be even, as Manitoba and Toronto both fired six apiece on net in the second. The Moose took a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

Toronto tied the contest 78 seconds into the third. Adam Gaudette slipped past to create a two-on-one rush and sent the puck across to Kyle Clifford, who fired it past a diving Salminen. The contest stayed tied until the final eight minutes of regulation when the Moose took the lead with a power play goal from Leon Gawanke. Alex Limoges passed the disc to Gawanke, who one-timed it past Kallgren from the top of the dot. Manitoba pulled further ahead in the final minute, as Dominic Toninato converted on a pass from Jeff Malott to push the Moose ahead 3-1 with 42 seconds left. The Marlies got back within one off a goal from Alex Steeves with 16 seconds to play, but were unable to tie the contest as the horn sounded to end the game. Salminen notched the victory on the back of 22 stops, while Kallgren was hit with the loss and ended with 16 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Cole Maier (Click for full interview)

"We know that Toronto is a really good team. We see the standings. They're always close games between us two. Anytime you can help out against those guys, it's always big, so it was definitely really nice to get started that way."

Statbook

Ville Heinola has a seven-game point streak with nine points (1G, 8A)

Leon Gawanke set a new career-high with his 11th goal of the season

Gawanke has scored goals in three straight games and has tallies in four of his past five contests

Declan Chisholm's assist pushed him to 30 points (4G, 26A) on the season and tied his previous career-high in points from 2021-22

Manitoba killed off all eight Toronto power plays this weekend

What's Next?

Manitoba heads on the road to face the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.