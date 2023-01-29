Silver Knights Defeated by Wranglers, 6-2, at Home
January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 6-2, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday evening. Gage Quinney recorded a two-point night, with a goal and an assist.
Mitch McLain opened the scoring for Calgary on the power play with just two minutes left in the first period. He was assisted by Emilio Pettersen and Jereme Poirier.
The Wranglers then built their lead with a three-goal second period. Brett Sutter and Clark Bishop both scored for Calgary, with McLain also recording his second goal of the game.
Ivan Morozov, assisted by Quinney,put the Silver Knights on the board with a goal three minutes into the third period.
Quinney then scored under a minute later, assisted by Lukas Cormier, to make it a 4-2 game.
Walker Duehr re-extended the Wranglers' lead to three with a goal at 7:27 in the third. He was assisted by Ben Jones and McLain. Duehr would also score the empty-net goal for Calgary to make it a 6-2 game.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Friday, Feb. 3. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
