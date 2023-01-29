Reign Earn Road Win
January 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (22-15-1-1) got their offense going Saturday night, scoring three times in each of the first two periods on their way to a 7-2 road victory over the San Diego Gulls (12-31-0-0) at Pechanga Arena.
Lias Andersson continued his recent hot play, earning a four-point game for the first time in his career, while TJ Tynan had four assists for the second time in Ontario's last four games and Tyler Madden posted his first-career three-point night with two goals and an assist.
Date: January 28, 2023
Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Lias Andersson (ONT)
2. Tyler Madden (ONT)
3. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Olle Eriksson Ek
Next Game: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
