Reign Earn Road Win

The Ontario Reign (22-15-1-1) got their offense going Saturday night, scoring three times in each of the first two periods on their way to a 7-2 road victory over the San Diego Gulls (12-31-0-0) at Pechanga Arena.

Lias Andersson continued his recent hot play, earning a four-point game for the first time in his career, while TJ Tynan had four assists for the second time in Ontario's last four games and Tyler Madden posted his first-career three-point night with two goals and an assist.

Date: January 28, 2023

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Three Stars -

1. Lias Andersson (ONT)

2. Tyler Madden (ONT)

3. Rocco Grimaldi (SD)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Olle Eriksson Ek

