Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season
October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's complete roster consisting of 27 players. Included on the roster are 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Additionally, forwards Shawn McBride, Matt Tugnutt, and Chase Zieky, defensemen Darren Brady, and goaltender Matt Jurusik have been released from their professional try-out contracts. Defenseman Spenser Young has also been loaned from the Stars to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
The Stars open their 13th season of hockey on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. It will be the ninth season that the Stars begin at home and the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Stars are also opening the year against the Iowa Wild for the second straight season.
Forwards (15)
Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Oskar Back, Nick Caamano, Riley Damiani, Ty Dellandrea, Tye Felhaber, Rhett Gardner, Jeremy Gregoire, Fredrik Karlstrom, Jordan Kawaguchi, Joel L'Esperance, Anthony Louis, Curtis McKenzie, Josh Melnick, Riley Tufte
Defensemen (9)
Dawson Barteaux, Andreas Borgman, Joe Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Thomas Harley, Max Martin, Alex Petrovic, Jerad Rosburg, Ryan Shea
Goaltenders (3)
Jake Oettinger, Colton Point, Adam Scheel
Average Height: 74 inches - 6'2"
Average Weight: 196 pounds
Average Age: 24 years old
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2021
- Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season - Texas Stars
- Griffins Begin Season against Rockford on Friday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Sign Massie to AHL Contract, Announce Multiple Transactions - Hershey Bears
- Comets Announce Opening Night Roster - Utica Comets
- Comets Announce Details of Opening Day - Utica Comets
- Zac Dalpe Named Seventh Captain in Franchise History - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Opening Day Roster - Abbotsford Canucks
- Miner, Clurman Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Blackhawks Activate Regula, Assign to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears and FOX43 Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Hershey Bears
- Willman, Cates, Seeler Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Drop Puck for 15th Season with Weekend Homestand Versus Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Florida Recalls Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.