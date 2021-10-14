Texas Stars Announce Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 Season

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League Affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's complete roster consisting of 27 players. Included on the roster are 15 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Additionally, forwards Shawn McBride, Matt Tugnutt, and Chase Zieky, defensemen Darren Brady, and goaltender Matt Jurusik have been released from their professional try-out contracts. Defenseman Spenser Young has also been loaned from the Stars to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

The Stars open their 13th season of hockey on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. It will be the ninth season that the Stars begin at home and the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Stars are also opening the year against the Iowa Wild for the second straight season.

Forwards (15)

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, Oskar Back, Nick Caamano, Riley Damiani, Ty Dellandrea, Tye Felhaber, Rhett Gardner, Jeremy Gregoire, Fredrik Karlstrom, Jordan Kawaguchi, Joel L'Esperance, Anthony Louis, Curtis McKenzie, Josh Melnick, Riley Tufte

Defensemen (9)

Dawson Barteaux, Andreas Borgman, Joe Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Thomas Harley, Max Martin, Alex Petrovic, Jerad Rosburg, Ryan Shea

Goaltenders (3)

Jake Oettinger, Colton Point, Adam Scheel

Average Height: 74 inches - 6'2"

Average Weight: 196 pounds

Average Age: 24 years old

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

