Noah Juulsen: Sweet Home Abbotsford

Abbotsford's favourite son has returned home.

The Vancouver Canucks acquired Noah Juulsen from the Florida Panthers as part of the return package for Olli Juolevi. The 24-year-old defencemen is a former first round pick of the Montreal Canadiens and he is excited to be back home in Abby.

"I'm excited to be here," said the Fraser Valley born defender. "Abbotsford is my home town, and my friends and family are here, so it's awesome to have this opportunity."

Noah has had an extended absence from the west coast, as he has not called the best coast home since his junior hockey days with the Everett Silvertips. The former captain of the Silvertips appeared in 240 Western Hockey League games, netting 30 goals and amassing 94 apples. He also spent 149 minutes in the penalty box and posted a +48 during his career in Everett. Additionally, Noah put up five points in 25 postseason games.

Juulsen's best season came in 2014.15 when he registered 52 points (9 G, 43 A) through 68 contests. His strong play on the ice caught the eye of scouts from across the National Hockey League. The Montreal Canadiens were enamored with the young man and decided to select Noah with the 26th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

"A big part of my game is being physical," said Juulsen when describing his style of play. "I like to make a good first pass but I think the biggest thing people look for in me is just being physical on the ice."

The 6'2" blue liner made his NHL debut with the Habs in 2017.18, appearing in 23 games as a rookie with the legendary franchise. Noah spent the 2018.19 season split between the Canadiens and the Laval Rocket. 2019.20 brought the first significant change to Noah's hockey career, as he was shipped to the Florida Panthers. Juulsen spent the next two seasons in the sun and sand as part of the Panthers' organization before getting the news this week that he will be retuning to his hometown to play for the Abby Canucks.

"It's like a dream come true, to come play here" said Juulsen when asked to describe the feeling he had when learning of the trade to the Canucks. "I didn't think it would happen this early in my career but it seems like this is going to be a great opportunity for me. I can't wait to get out there on the ice."

Health has been the biggest hurdle in Juulsen's development. The physical tools are there for him to carve out a role at the NHL level, but injuries have limited Noah to just 46 games during the previous three seasons. The most devastating of all his ailments was a facial fracture he suffered with the Habs that included nerve damage to his eyes.

"My goal for this year is just to start playing hockey again," said Noah on his goals for the upcoming season. "I haven't had a chance to play very much the last few years because of injuries. It hasn't been ideal. I'm pretty excited about having the opportunity to come here and have a role on this team."

The most recent change of scenery promises to provide Noah with a fresh start in a spot he is very familiar with. He owns a home at Cultus Lake and has family throughout the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

"I'm used to this environment," said Noah on his level of comfort playing in Abbotsford. "I know the rink well since I played hockey here as a kid, so I'm just excited to get a chance to play some games here soon. I'm excited to have an opportunity to build my confidence and find my game with the Canucks."

The opportunity to play professional hockey in your hometown is a rare one. The Abbotsford Canucks have a number of BC born skaters that will be playing critical roles this season, but no one is closer to home than Noah.

If you're planning on attending a game this season at Abbotsford Centre, keep an eye out for Noah's friends and family as they will likely be spending a lot of time at our barn this winter.

