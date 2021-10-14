Florida Recalls Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie from Charlotte

A pair of blue liners are headed from Charlotte to Florida, as the Panthers have recalled Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie.

Kiersted appeared in seven games last season for Florida after the conclusion of his collegiate career.

Priskie posted seven points (3g, 4a) in 15 games last season for the Syracuse Crunch, giving him 42 points (11g, 31a) in 72 career AHL games over his two pro seasons.

In a separate move, the Checkers have signed defenseman Frank Hora to a professional tryout (PTO).

Hora, 25, has totaled 69 points (13g, 56a) in 263 ECHL games and one assist in 12 AHL games over his four full pro seasons.

The 2021-22 season is just around the corner for Charlotte, as the Checkers kick things off on Saturday in Hershey.

