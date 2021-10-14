Comets Announce Details of Opening Day

This coming Sunday, the Utica Comets will play their first game in front of a sold-out crowd since March of 2020. October 17 also marks the first game for the Comets since their new 10-year affiliation deal with the New Jersey Devils. A date that resonates with Uticans, October 17 of 1987 was the first game ever played by the Utica Devils 34 years ago. On Sunday, Utica will come together to celebrate a new partnership with an old friend, and cheer on their team as we kick off the 2021-22 AHL season once again.

Fans are encouraged to wear red in celebration of the new partnership.

To kick off the opening day celebrations, the Utica Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Adirondack Bank Center to celebrate the Comets' new 10-year affiliation with the New Jersey Devils. The event will kick off at 11:30 am and will be followed by a pregame party in the recently reopened 72 Tavern and Grill, attached to the Adirondack Bank Center.

Inside 72 Tavern and Grill, fans can listen to music by "TJ the DJ" - the official DJ of the New Jersey Devils, while enjoying an event menu and a full-service bar. There will be a satellite merchandise store set up in 72 Tavern for fans to shop a limited amount of merchandise and apparel before doors open. 72 Tavern will also host a red-carpet entrance for the 2021-22 Utica Comets players as they arrive*. Fans are strongly encouraged to make reservations at 72 Tavern via OpenTable to ensure seating. Standing room and bar seating will be available, but is extremely limited.

This season, the Comets are kicking off a new pin collecting program for fans throughout the ADK Bank Center. Over 50 limited-edition pins will be available for free this season during Comets games and events, with only small quantities of each available. The pregame party at 72 Tavern will be your first chance to get your hands on the first pins from our 2021-22 collection. Collector's pins will also be available for purchase at the Team Store. Prizes for the fans with the most unique pins will be awarded at the end of the season.

The Comets will face off against the Rochester Americans that afternoon with a 3pm matinée puck drop. During the game, fans can get their first shot at taking home a piece of Comets history with the best bid game used jersey auction, located in the concourse behind section 204. Fans can place their best bid on a selection of game-worn jerseys, with the highest bid taking home the prize!

*due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans must be 12ft away from players at all times

