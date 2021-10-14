Monsters Drop Puck for 15th Season with Weekend Homestand Versus Crunch

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters open the 2021-22 season when they host the Syracuse Crunch in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This year's campaign marks the Monsters' 15th season in Cleveland and seventh year as the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The first 5,000 fans attending Friday's Opening Night presented by SeatGeek will receive a smart phone stand courtesy of University Hospitals Sports Medicine. Opening Night also marks the first 1-2-3 Friday of the season featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and additional select beer specials.

The Monsters will also honor the memory of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, who passed away in July, with a special video tribute and a moment of silence on Friday. The Monsters will unveil a special memory box containing Matiss' game worn Monsters jersey that will remain on permanent display at the Championship Wall inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Additionally, dasher boards with Matiss' number "80" will be visible behind both nets and all Monsters players will wear an "80" sticker on their helmets for the duration of the season.

To honor his memory, the Monsters Community Foundation is donating $10,000 to the Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund. Additionally, the Monsters Community Foundation will donate $10 for each home save made by a Monsters goalie this season to initiatives and partners supporting the development of youth goalies in Northeast Ohio. Additional fundraising will take place at the Community Corner at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and on the Monsters Mobile App, to benefit the Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund.

On Saturday, the Monsters will host a 15th Season Celebration commemorating memories spanning the team's time in Cleveland shared with fans during special in game moments throughout the evening. Additionally, the Monsters Team Shop will offer a free puck with a purchase from the 15th Season Collection as the night's Item of the Game. The Monsters' 15th Season Collection includes a Tee and Hoodie and is available both in store and online at monstersteamshop.com.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday's games are available now at clevelandmonsters.com, starting at just $10!

