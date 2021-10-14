Bears Sign Massie to AHL Contract, Announce Multiple Transactions

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the signing of defenseman Jake Massie to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Massie, 24, spent last season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, recording 11 points (3g, 8a) and 22 penalty minutes. He previously appeared in 29 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2019-20 campaign, tallying five points (3g, 2a). Massie was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the team has announced the following transactions:

Re-assigned to Hershey by Washington (NHL):

Beck Malenstyn, LW

Re-assigned to South Carolina (ECHL):

Macoy Erkamps, D

Re-assigned to Fort Wayne (ECHL):

Will Graber, C

Released from Tryout Agreement:

Ben Hawerchuk, RW

