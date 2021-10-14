Comets Announce Opening Night Roster

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2021-2022 season. The roster includes two goalies, seven defensemen and 14 forwards.

Goaltenders:

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Defenseman:

Kevin Bahl

Jeremy Groleau

Nikita Okhotiuk

Robbie Russo

Michael Vukojevic

Reilly Walsh

Tyler Wotherspoon

Forwards:

Jesper Boqvist

Graeme Clarke

Chase De Leo

Brian Flynn

Nolan Foote

Joe Gambardella

AJ Greer

Alexander Holtz

Patrick McGrath

Ryan Schmelzer

Nathan Schnarr

Luke Stevens

Aarne Talvitie

Fabian Zetterlund

The Comets home opener takes place on Sunday, October 17th at 3:00 PM against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For season ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

