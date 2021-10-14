Comets Announce Opening Night Roster
October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today the team's opening night roster for the 2021-2022 season. The roster includes two goalies, seven defensemen and 14 forwards.
Goaltenders:
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Defenseman:
Kevin Bahl
Jeremy Groleau
Nikita Okhotiuk
Robbie Russo
Michael Vukojevic
Reilly Walsh
Tyler Wotherspoon
Forwards:
Jesper Boqvist
Graeme Clarke
Chase De Leo
Brian Flynn
Nolan Foote
Joe Gambardella
AJ Greer
Alexander Holtz
Patrick McGrath
Ryan Schmelzer
Nathan Schnarr
Luke Stevens
Aarne Talvitie
Fabian Zetterlund
The Comets home opener takes place on Sunday, October 17th at 3:00 PM against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For season ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
