Moose and 680 CJOB Announce 2021-22 Broadcast Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in partnership with 680 CJOB, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 regular season.

All 72 Manitoba Moose regular season games will stream at CJOB.com/sports or MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Fans can also listen through the newly redesigned Manitoba Moose App. Online coverage begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop and games will be followed by a post-game show to wrap up the action.

In addition to the online feed, 680 CJOB will also broadcast 10 Moose games. Coverage on 680 CJOB begins just before the puck drops. The games featured this season include:

Sunday, Oct. 17 at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7 at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

*All times central

Daniel Fink returns for his third season as the play-by-play voice of the Moose. Fink is joined in the booth by NHL alumni Derek Meech. A veteran of 144 NHL games and 455 AHL contests, Meech lends his expertise to the broadcast as colour commentator for every game this season.

680 CJOB's coverage of Manitoba Moose heads inside Canada Life Centre on five nights when the CJOB Sports Show broadcasts live from the concourse. Hosted by Christian Aumell, the CJOB Sports Show airs weeknights starting at 6:30 p.m. The CJOB Sports Show broadcasts from Canada Life Centre on:

Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Grand Rapids

Thursday, Dec. 30 vs. Abbotsford

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas

Thursday, March 3 vs. Rockford

Friday, April 1 vs. Toronto

The Moose open the 2021-22 Regular Season on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Toronto against the Marlies at 3 p.m. CT. Listen to the game at CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE or the Manitoba Moose App.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder. Single game tickets are available now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

