Miner, Clurman Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies
October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the following players have been reassigned:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
Colorado will return to action when they kick off the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm MT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
