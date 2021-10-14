Miner, Clurman Reassigned to Utah Grizzlies

October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the following players have been reassigned:

Pos. Player Team (League)

D Nate Clurman Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

G Trent Miner Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)

Colorado will return to action when they kick off the regular season against the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, October 15th at 8:00pm MT at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Budweiser Events Center is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

