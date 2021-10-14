Abbotsford Canucks Announce Inaugural Opening Day Roster
October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, has confirmed the team's inaugural opening day roster for the 2021-22 AHL Season. The Canucks first game is Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors, AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m. PT, on AHLTV). The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural home opener will take place at Abbotsford Centre on Friday, October 22 versus the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m. PT.
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS INAUGURAL OPENING DAY ROSTER
Forwards: Vincent Arseneau, Justin Bailey, Phil Di Giuseppe, Sheldon Dries, Carson Focht, Ethan Keppen, Danila Klimovich, Will Lockwood, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tristen Nielsen, Karel Plasek, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens, Chase Wouters
Defencemen: Madison Bowey, Adam Brubacher, Noah Juulsen, Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner, Cameron Schilling, Devante Stephens, Jett Woo
Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Spencer Martin, Arturs Silovs
The 25-man roster consists of eight Vancouver Canucks draft picks, seven players acquired via AHL free agency, seven players acquired via NHL free agency, and three players acquired by trade.
Abbotsford's active roster includes eight rookies in Brubacher, Kannok Leipert, Keppen, Klimovich, Nielsen, Plasek, Silovs and Wouters.
