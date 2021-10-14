NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Blackhawks Activate Regula, Assign to Rockford

October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Alec Regula off injured reserve (lower back) and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

