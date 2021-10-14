Blackhawks Activate Regula, Assign to Rockford
October 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Alec Regula off injured reserve (lower back) and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
