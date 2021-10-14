Willman, Cates, Seeler Recalled by Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Max Willman

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled three players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Forwards Jackson Cates and Max Willman and defenseman Nick Seeler have all been called up to the Flyers.

Willman, 26, is a third-year pro who is in his first season on an NHL contract. The Barnstable, Mass. product began his career on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals two seasons ago. Last year with Lehigh Valley he scored nine goals with seven assists for 16 points in 30 games. He was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week on March 1, 2021 following a four-game streak in which he scored six goals including an overtime winner. Later that month, he was signed by the Flyers to an NHL contract to begin in the 2021-22 season. The 6'0" winger with a lefty shot played collegiately at Brown and Boston University.

Willman can become the 31st Lehigh Valley Phantoms product to receive a recall for an NHL debut with the Flyers.

Cates, 24, played in one preseason game with the Phantoms. The Minnesota-Duluth product played in four games with the Flyers last year following the conclusion of his collegiate career with the Bulldogs. Cates is the older brother of Flyers draft selection Noah Cates who is continuing his collegiate career at Minn-Duluth.

Seeler, 28, did not appear for the Phantoms. He returns to the Flyers after arriving to the Phantoms on Tuesday. Seeler did not play last year. The former Chicago Blackawks and Minnesota Wild defenseman as played in 105 career NHL games.

Ian Laperriere makes his official debut as a head coach on Saturday night when the Phantoms travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 6:05 p.m. for the regular-season opener. The Phantoms also play at Hershey this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. as the team begins the 25th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms franchise that began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

