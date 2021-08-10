Texas Rangers LHP John King Joins Round Rock Express on Rehab

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The King has arrived! Texas Rangers LHP John King is scheduled to join the Round Rock Express for a Major League Rehab Assignment at Dell Diamond beginning on Tuesday, August 10. King is expected to throw multiple innings of relief tonight as the Express host the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available now at RRExpress.com.

King has been on the Rangers' Injured List since July 9 with left shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, King posted a 7-5 record with a 3.52 ERA (18 ER/46.0 IP) across 27 relief outings with Texas. The lefty racked up 40 punchouts to only 12 walks while limiting opponents to a .233 batting average. He currently leads the Rangers in wins while ranking second in ERA among all hurlers with at least 40.0 innings pitched on the year.

The 26-year-old is set to make his Triple-A debut with Round Rock in what will be his return to the minor leagues for the first time since 2019. King made his major league debut with Texas in 2020, posting a 1-0 record and a 6.10 ERA (7 ER/10.1 IP) in six relief outings. Prior to joining the Rangers on September 4, King had tallied just 102.0 innings in the minor leagues, none above the High-A level.

In 21 games, all starts, in the minor leagues since being selected by the Rangers in the 10th round of the 2017 June Draft out of the University of Houston, King is 3-6 with a 2.56 ERA (29 ER/102.0 IP). He has tallied 94 punchouts to just 14 walks across his minor league career. He missed the entire 2017 season and most of the 2018 season while recovering from left elbow surgery but returned to form in 2019, posting the second-lowest ERA of any Texas farmhand after going 3-6 with a 3.05 ERA (26 ER/97.1 IP) over 19 starts with High-A Down East and Class A Hickory.

A native of Laredo, King went 8-1 with a 3.11 ERA (28 ER/81.1 IP) in 13 games, including 12 starts, during his senior season at the University of Houston, earning a spot on the American Championship All-Tournament Team. He also pitched two seasons at Angelina College in Lufkin following his career at Clements High School in Sugar Land.

The Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Skeeters close out their six-games series on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

