Longoria goes long to highlight 3-hit day

August 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (36-47) could not overcome a third-inning grand slam from third baseman Nick Tanielu, falling to the El Paso Chihuahuas (34-47) on Monday.

Right-hander Tyler Beede (0-6) struggled with command. He walked three straight on two separate occasions, one instance setting up Tanielu's grand slam. Beede finished the night with 5 earned runs on two hits and six walks in 2.2 innings.

Rehabbing third baseman Evan Longoria looked in All-Star form. He went 3-for-3 with a towering solo home run in the fifth, and started two double plays in the field.

Sacramento scored its second run in the seventh when first baseman Jason Vosler blooped a single over first baseman Yorman Rodriguez's head to score Mike Tauchman, who pinch hit for Longoria.

The River Cats put the pressure on righty Steven Wilson in the ninth, working four walks (one being an RBI for right fielder Heliot Ramos), but Wilson was able to find the final out, getting shortstop Mauricio Dubon to fly out.

Righty Sean Hjelle, the Giants' No. 10 prospect on MLB Pipeline, will make his Triple-A debut in the Tuesday series finale. He'll take on El Paso lefty Luke Westphal (1-1, 6.29) at 12:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-hander Kervin Castro continued his superb form, striking out two while allowing a hit and a walk in 2.0 scoreless innings. Righty Tyler Chatwood, who made his River Cats' debut on Saturday, added a scoreless sixth inning.

After Longoria's night was done, second baseman Will Toffey moved over to third base and made an excellent running play to cut down a runner at home, saving a run in the eighth inning.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.