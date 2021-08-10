Bees Fall to Vegas

The Las Vegas Aviators banged out 19 hits, as they rolled to a 14-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Monday night. Las Vegas jumped in front in the first inning on a two run homer by Skye Bolt and never looked back. The Aviators led 6-0 when the Bees cut the deficit in half with three runs in the fifth on a two run single by Michael Stefanic and a sacrifice fly by Jose Rojas, but that would be as close as Salt Lake would get the rest of the game.

Starter Felix Pena (3-4) took the loss, as he went four innings and allowed six runs on eight hits with a season high seven strikeouts. Stefanic led the Bees with three hits, including his tenth home run of the season, and three runs batted in, as he extended his hitting streak to seven games. Rojas added a pair of singles to stretch his hitting streak to nine games, as Salt Lake drops to 3-8 on the road trip.

