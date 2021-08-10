Grand Slam Pushes Round Rock Past Sugar Land 7-5

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A grand slam from SS Charles Leblanc helped the Round Rock Express (40-43) to a 7-5 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters (46-36) on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Facing a 5-2 deficit in the sixth, the Express rallied for five runs to claim a series lead over the Skeeters.

Round Rock reliver RHP Joe Gatto (2-2, 2.88) earned the night's win with a scoreless 1.2-inning outing that included two walks and two strikeouts. A 1.2-inning relief appearance from Skeeters RHP Colin McKee (4-2, 4.80) tagged him with the loss after the righty allowed four runs on three hits with four punchouts.

Sugar Land jumped on the board first as C Michael Papierski sent a home run out to left field in the third inning. Round Rock responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take over 2-1. After reaching on a throwing error, C Jack Kruger advanced to third a Carl Chester base hit. The center fielder moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before both runners scored thanks to a single from RF Steele Walker.

The third saw two more Skeeters cross home after 3B C.J. Hinojosa found a spot on base on an Express error and advanced to second thanks to a single from LF Norel Gonzalez. 1B J.J. Matijevic's base hit moved both Hinojosa and Gonzalez into scoring position before both scored on consecutive sacrifice flies from RF Jose Siri and 2B Garrett Stubbs, respectively, giving Sugar Land a 3-2 lead.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Matijevic knocked a leadoff double in the sixth then scored for Sugar Land as Siri doubled down the right-field line. Siri moved to third on a balk before crossing home plate as the Skeeters hit their third sacrifice fly of the night, this time from CF Ronnie Dawson, to take a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the frame.

Express 3B Sherten Apostel was first on base in the bottom of the sixth as he hit a one-out single. LF Elier Hernandez and Kruger loaded the bases for Round Rock after being hit by a pitch and recording a base hit, respectively. Facing a full count, Leblanc sent his seventh home run and the fourth Express grand slam of the season out to left field to clear the bases and put Round Rock ahead 6-5.

2B Nick Solak added an insurance run in the seventh as he recorded a base hit before being sent home on an Apostel double, increasing Round Rock's advantage to 7-5.

Despite allowing two Sugar Land runners to reach base, Round Rock RHP Jake Lemoine threw for a scoreless final 2.0 innings to clinch the home team victory and earn his third save of the season.

Round Rock and Sugar Land meet for the six-game series finale on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express starter, to be announced, will face Skeeters LHP Brett Conine (5-2, 4.87). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

