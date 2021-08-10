Aces Events to Welcome Grupo Firme at Greater Nevada Field on October 8

Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Aces Events has announced it will welcome Banda artist Grupo Firme to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Headed by enigmatic leading man Eduin Caz, Grupo Firme is not the average Banda ensemble that features 16 musicians, or a norteño band with five. The Tijuana, Mexico-based group features seven members, ages 22-29, playing instruments ranging from trumpets and trombones to sousaphones and drums.

The viral sensation sits just under four million subscribers on YouTube that has boosted them to stardom, as well as five million monthly listeners on Spotify and three million followers on Instagram.

On-field general admission tickets are on sale for $153 and general admission seating bowl tickets are available for $93. Concert goers can also learn more about luxury suite options for up to 20 people by contacting brian@renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7018.

"We've been working hard to bring new experiences to Greater Nevada Field and Grupo Firme will be the largest concert in Reno this year," said Aces President Eric Edelstein.

In April 2019, Grupo Firme went viral on YouTube after covering Calibre 50's "El Amor No Fue Pa' Mi," raking in nearly 200 million views and counting.

Grupo Firme has placed six songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including their take on "Cada Vez Te Extraño Más" featuring El Yak. After releasing a slew of chart-topping covers, the band released their debut album, "Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible" (We Have Fun Doing the Impossible) in December 2020.

Gates open at 6:30 pm, with the show scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit greaternevadafield.com.

