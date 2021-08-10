Jose Marmolejos Continues Tear in Reno

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (47-36) continued to chip away at the division lead of the Reno Aces (49-34) on Monday at Greater Nevada Field, pulling back within two games of first place in the west with a 9-3 victory. With a game remaining on this 12-game road trip, Tacoma has won eight of 11 and four of five.

As has been typical during this series, the Rainiers scored early and first. Jose Godoy's double and Jantzen Witte's opposite field homer (11) each plated two runs for Tacoma, for a 4-0 first inning lead. It was 5-0 an inning later when Jose Marmolejos lifted his team-leading 20th homer of the season, in only his 58th Triple-A game. It was 6-0 in the fourth, when a Donovan Walton double and Marcus Wilson single led to a Marmolejos RBI groundout.

Reno responded in the fifth, as Henry Ramos (3-for-4) drilled a two-run homer to break up a Logan Verrett shutout. The Rainiers re-established their six-run lead in the seventh however, when Sam Travis doubled home a run and Luis Liberato followed with a sac fly. Seven Rainiers enjoyed multi-hit nights; Godoy went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. 18 Tacoma hits tied their second-highest total this season.

Verrett (7-2) worked six innings for a quality start, scattering only four hits and a walk. Both runs were earned, as the right-hander improved to 8-0 career against the Aces in eight starts with Las Vegas and Tacoma, dating to 2014.

During the home seventh, Ramos hit his second home run of the night, and the switch-hitter homered from each side of the plate on Monday, supplying all Reno runs off his bat.

After a 3-for-5 night with two RBI and two runs scored, Marmolejos has 19 hits in his last 34 at-bats. He's 9-for-18 in this series with three homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored (2 BB). Against the Aces this season, Marmolejos is 23-for-51 with six homers and 18 RBI.

A Jack Reinheimer RBI single in the ninth inning closed the scoring for the evening. Tacoma's ninth run developed after Liberato's one-out double.

The Rainiers will next be in action in the series finale Tuesday at Reno, before an off day Wednesday. RHP Darren McCaughan (5-3, 3.88) is Tacoma's scheduled starter, against RHP Riley Smith for the Aces, who was recently optioned by Arizona.

