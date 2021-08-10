OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 10, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (43-40) at Albuquerque Isotopes (38-44)

Game #84 of 130/Road #48 of 65

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Neftalí Felíz (2-1, 1.80)/RHP Andre Jackson (1-0, 3.60) vs. ABQ-RHP Brandon Gold (3-6, 5.72)

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Albuquerque Isotopes close out their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque leads the series, 3-2, and the Dodgers seek a series split after winning their last five road series. OKC last lost a road series May 20-25 in Albuquerque (2-4)...The team is 6-5 during the current road trip and will play for a winning trip tonight...OKC is in second place in the East Division of Triple-A West, 3.5 games out of first place.

Last Game: In what was a close game for seven-and-a-half innings, a six-run bottom of the eighth inning aided the Albuquerque Isotopes to pull away from the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 11-6, Monday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes opened the scoring by starting the third inning with three straight hits, including a two-run double by pitcher Ryan Castellani. The Dodgers tied the game in the fifth inning. A wild pitch scored the first run, and Matt Davidson evened the score with a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the inning, the Isotopes took advantage of a missed pop up to score the go-ahead run and acquire a 3-2 lead. Ryan Vilade hit a two-run homer for Albuquerque in the bottom of the seventh, but Yoshi Tsutsugo answered with a solo shot in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Isotopes scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning despite collecting just one hit and starting the inning with the bases empty and two outs. Trailing, 11-3, in the ninth, the Dodgers scored three runs, with RBI's provided by Tsutsugo and Tony Wolters.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Veteran Neftali Feliz (2-1) is set to make his first start of the season and first start since 2018 when he opens tonight's series finale...Feliz most recently pitched Aug. 7 in Albuquerque and was the winning pitcher in the team's 6-4 victory, throwing a season-high 2.2 innings. He allowed one unearned run and two hits, did not issue a walk and had four strikeouts...Felíz has made 12 relief appearances with OKC after being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent July 7...Feliz made two relief appearances for the Philadelphia Phillies before being designated for assignment July 1 after spending most of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he made 15 appearances...Feliz has made 359 career Major League appearances with Texas, Detroit, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and has a career 3.57 ERA and 107 saves...Feliz previously pitched for OKC in 2009 with the RedHawks when the team was affiliated with the Texas Rangers.

Andre Jackson (1-0) is set to make his second appearance with OKC and serve as the team's primary pitcher...Jackson made his Triple-A debut with a start Aug. 3 in Round Rock. He earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two runs, three hits (one homer), and two walks with three strikeouts, as OKC won, 7-3...Jackson was promoted from Double-A Tulsa July 31 .Prior to his promotion, Jackson pitched a team-leading 63.1 innings for the Drillers, making 15 appearances (13 starts). He posted 75 strikeouts (second-most on the team) against 20 walks - fewest among Drillers starting pitchers. He went 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA - third-lowest in Double-A Central, while his .201 opponent average and 1.04 WHIP both led the league...Over his last four outings with the Drillers, Jackson posted a 1.56 ERA (4 ER/17.1 IP) with a 0.98 WHIP and .183 BAA...He was named to the NL roster of the 2021 Futures Game and pitched 1.0 inning of scoreless relief...Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah, where he primarily played as an outfielder.

Against the Isotopes: 2021: 4-7 2019: 3-0 All-time: 111-97 At ABQ: 49-61 The Dodgers are making their second trip of the season to Albuquerque...The Isotopes took four of six games, May 20-25, including three of the final four. The Dodgers scored 10 or more runs three times during the series as they outscored the Isotopes, 47-38, and outhit them, 62-50. OKC also shut out the Isotopes 12-0 in the series finale. Four OKC players each collected seven hits in the first series and Luke Raley picked up seven RBI...The Dodgers swept a three-game set between the teams June 12-14, 2019 by a combined score of 27-13 at Isotopes Park, including a 10-0 victory June 13, 2019. The sweep also marked the first time OKC had won three straight games in one series at Isotopes Park since June 22-24, 2011...Since the teams each began new affiliations in 2015, Albuquerque leads the series, 15-14...After winning six straight games against the Isotopes between 2018-19, the Dodgers have lost seven of 11 to Albuquerque to begin 2021, including six of the last nine meetings. Four of the last six wins for Albuquerque against the Dodgers have been by one run, including three last at-bat victories.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo tied his season high with three hits Monday, going 3-for-4 with a home run and sacrifice fly. Over his last 10 games, Tsutsugo is 14-for-34 (.412), including two homers, five doubles, five multi-hit games, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and six walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in eight of the 10 games and one extra-base hit in six of the 10...Tsutsugo has reached base safely in 23 of his last 25 games and since July 10, his .451 OBP is fourth in Triple-A West and his 16 walks are tied for fourth, his 1.134 OPS is fifth, his .683 SLG is seventh, his 24 RBI are tied for seventh, his .354 AVG is eighth and his seven homers are tied for ninth in the league.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly last night. Davidson is 8-for-16 with a homer, four doubles and six RBI in the first four games he's played in during the current series and is 9-for-19 over his last five games...In his last 31 games, Davidson has batted .330 (38x115) with 14 homers, 24 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. Since June 29, Davidson is second in the league in extra-base hits and total bases (90), tied for second in the league in homers, ranks third in SLG (.783) and OPS (1.189), is tied for fourth in RBI and tied for sixth with 10 doubles.

Burgeoning Bats: The Dodgers have now scored at least six runs in seven of their last eight games (59 R) and in eight of their last 10 games (70 R). Their 70 runs since July 30 are third-most in Triple-A West behind Tacoma's 79 runs and Albuquerque's 71 runs during the span...The Isotopes scored six unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning last night after the first two batters were retired. Monday marked the ninth time this season the Dodgers have allowed at least six runs in an inning this season and the fifth time since July 9. It's also the fourth time in 11 games against the Isotopes they have put together an inning of five or more runs...Yesterday was just the sixth time in 35 games this season the Dodgers outhit their opponent but ended up losing and the first time it's happened since July 16 vs. Reno.

Bring the Neuse: Sheldon Neuse extended his current hitting streak to seven games last night, going 1-for-4 with a walk. He's 11-for-29 with seven extra-base hits (3 HR, 4 2B) and nine RBI during the streak...Neuse has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games with OKC and since July 9 is slashing .310/.363/.548...Since joining OKC for his first game May 31, Neuse leads the team with 55 hits (49 games).

Rehab Recap: In the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Gavin Lux appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Lux led off the inning with a single and later scored. He's now 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored since joining OKC Sunday...Lux has been on the Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain. He's played in 82 games with LAD during his first full season in MLB, slashing .227/.307/.349 with 10 doubles, three triples and six homers, 37 RBI and 39 runs scored...In 2019, Lux was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year after slashing .347/.421/.607 with 26 homers, 25 doubles, eight triples, 76 RBI, 99 runs and 61 walks in a combined 113 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A OKC.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 Monday, reaching base three times. He has now hit safely in his last 13 starts, going 22-for-55 (.400) with 10 RBI and eight multi-hit games. He has tallied two or more hits in seven of his last 11 starts (18x46). He has also hit safely in 23 of his last 25 starts...Since July 1, he's batted .340 (36x106) and is tied for first among OKC players with 36 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30.

Road Warriors: Even with a win tonight, the Dodgers will have their streak of five consecutive road series wins come to an end. With yesterday's defeat, the Dodgers are now 25-11 in their last 36 road games. Their 27 road wins overall this season are tied for the most in Triple-A West with Sugar Land...The Dodgers are 4-7 in Albuquerque this season but 23-13 in all other road games.

Triple Trouble: The Dodgers have allowed at least one triple in six straight games for a total of nine triples by the opposition. The 34 triples they've allowed this season are the most among all Triple-A teams by seven and tied for third-most allowed in the Minors. For comparison, the Arizona Diamondbacks have allowed the most triples in the Majors with 28 over 113 games...On the other hand, the Dodgers have only hit 10 triples, which are the fewest in Triple-A West.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 8-5 in series finales this season, including 5-2 on the road. They enter tonight having won three of their last four series finales overall as well as four straight road series finales. When entering a series finale seeking a series split, the Dodgers are 2-3 (all at home)...OKC's starting pitcher has tossed 6.0 innings in two of the last four games. Prior to Friday, it only happened once between July 6-Aug. 5 (26 games)...In each of OKC's last eight games, the team that has scored first has won. The Dodgers have lost nine straight when their opponent has scored first...The Dodgers have now hit 50 homers over their last 29 games - second-most in all of Triple-A during the stretch and fifth-most in all of the Minors or Majors since July 8...After going without a hit in three games following his most recent option from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Luke Raley is 4-for-10 with two doubles, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored in his last two games. Over his last 39 starts with OKC, Raley is 45-for-139 (.324) with 11 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 44 RBI and 38 runs scored...Zach McKinstry's two-run homer in the sixth inning Sunday ended a 0-for-29 slide between OKC and LA...The Dodgers have allowed 10-plus runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season, previously July 8-9 in El Paso.

