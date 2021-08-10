Ramos Goes Yard Twice, Aces Fall 9-3

August 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Henry Ramos hit two homers and drove in three, but the Reno Aces fell to the Tacoma Rainiers tonight 9-3. With the loss, the Aces maintain a two-game lead on Tacoma in the Triple-A West, West standings with a 49-34 record.

Tacoma jumped out to an early lead, scoring four in the first with lone runs in the second and fourth to make it a 6-0 lead early.

Ramos crushed a two-run shot to straight-away center in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-2.

Tacoma extended the lead in the top of the seventh, scoring two to make it 8-2 before Ramos went yard again. In the bottom of the seventh, Ramos recorded his sixth two-homer game of his career, and first since 2019.

Tacoma added another run in the top of the ninth to make it a 9-3 final.

The Aces will be back in action tomorrow, closing out the series with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. P.T from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003, and the game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.