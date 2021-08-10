Red-Hot Austin Allen Belts Three HRs, Aviators Blast Bees, 14-5

Prior to Monday's game at Las Vegas Ballpark, Austin Allen learned he had been named Triple-A West Player of the Week - and deservedly so. All the Aviators' catcher did in five games was bat .619 (13-for-21) with two homers, five doubles, four RBI and seven runs.

So how did Allen celebrate the honor? He grabbed his scalding-hot bat, tortured the Salt Lake Bees for a fifth consecutive night and established himself as the front-runner to win the Player of the Week award for a second straight week.

After notching three doubles Saturday and four singles Sunday, Allen went 4-for-5 with three homers and five RBI to lead the Aviators to a 14-5 victory over the Bees before a Monday night crowd of 5,105.

Allen, who entered the night riding a seven-game hitting streak, wasted no time extending that streak when he reached on an infield single in the first inning. Then the veteran catcher muscled up, crushing a two-run homer into the pool beyond center field in the third inning; a solo shot just to the left of the pool in the fifth; and a two-run bomb over his team's right-field bullpen in the eighth.

The final blow came with two outs in the Aviators' final turn at bat, highlighted a five-run inning and made Allen the first Las Vegas player this season to go deep three times in a game. It also ensured that Salt Lake's pitchers are going to see Allen in their nightmares for days, as the 27-year-old St. Louis native is now 15-for-22 through the first five games of a six-game series with five homers, nine RBI, nine runs and three doubles.

Think those numbers are impressive? Check these out:

- During his eight-game hitting streak, Allen is batting .606 (20-for-33) with six multi-hit games. He has at least three hits in four of the last five contests, and 17 hits total in his last six.

- He's recorded at least one hit 14 of his last 15 games, including multiple hits in nine of those contests.

- In 38 games dating back to June 17, he's batting .367 (59-for-161) with 11 doubles, 12 homers and 30 RBI; he's collected at least one hit in 34 of those games; he's produced 17 multi-hit games; and he's raised his season batting average from .253 to .329. That batting average now leads the Aviators, as does his 24 multi-hit games.

"Austin has been an absolute force for us the past two weeks," Aviators manager Fran Riordan said. "His at-bats have been getting better and better with each passing game, and tonight was the perfect example of that. What an impressive performance and a special night for him."

BEST OF THE REST: Once again, Allen stole the show against the Bees - and once again, he wasn't the only one who contributed to a blowout victory.

For the second consecutive night, eight of the nine hitters in the Aviators' starting lineup had at least one hit (with six picking up multiple hits). Also, eight of nine scored at least one run; eight of nine had at least one extra-base hit; and seven of nine had at least one RBI.

One night after tallying 20 hits in an 11-1 victory, Las Vegas (42-41) finished with 18 hits, of which 12 went for extra bases (four homers, one triple and seven doubles).

Besides Allen, the hitter stars were: shortstop Pete Kozma (3-for-5, three doubles, two runs, RBI); first baseman Francisco Peña (2-for-4, two doubles, walk, two runs, two RBI); left fielder Carlos Pèrez (3-for-5, double, run, RBI); second baseman Vimael Machín (2-for-4, double, walk, run); right fielder Luis Barrera (2-for-4, triple, two runs, RBI) and center fielder Skye Bolt (2-run homer).

Lost in all the offensive fireworks was another sensational job by the Aviators' pitching staff. Daulton Jefferies - who was making his first start since returning to Las Vegas following a weeklong stint with the Oakland A's - went six strong innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. The right-hander retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and 13 of the first 17 before surrendering the three runs in the fifth inning.

As was the case Sunday, Riordan called upon three relief pitchers to toss one inning apiece. This time, James Naile, Domingo Acevedo and Reymin Guduan combined to allow two runs on four hits and no walks. Acevedo, who pitched a perfect eighth inning in his first appearance with the Aviators since July 19, had the only two strikeouts.

GAME NOTES: The Aviators scored at least one run in every inning but the second and seventh. ... Bolt got the offensive onslaught started with his two-run homer to left field in the first inning but was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of third. Bolt, who went 5-for-5 in Sunday's victory and is batting .509 (28-for-55) in 17 games against Salt Lake this year, sprained his thumb making a spectacular diving catch that ended the top of the second. He was replaced in the lineup by Marty Bechina. ... Allen is the third Aviator to win Player of the Week honors this season, joining outfielder Cody Thomas (July 7-13) and former first baseman Frank Schwindel (June 5-11). With this three-bomb night Monday, Allen now ranks second on the team with 17 home runs, one behind Thomas ... Peña has now hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, during which he's batting .351 (20-for-57) with six homers and 18 RBI. He leads the team with 56 RBI and is third behind Thomas and Allen with 16 home runs. ... Kozma is 10-for-23 (.435) in the series with six doubles. ... It's been all or nothing for the Aviators the last two games, as they have 39 hits but also 23 strikeouts (13 on Sunday, 10 on Monday). ... Bechina (0-for-4) and designated hitter Aramis Garcia (0-for-5) were the only Aviators not to record a hit. ... Despite dropping the last two games by the combined score of 25-6, Salt Lake has already clinched the season series, going 13-10 overall (6-5 at Las Vegas Ballpark).

ON DECK: Las Vegas concludes its 12-game homestand (and six-game series against Salt Lake) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. As is the case during all Tuesday home games this season, the Aviators will morph into their alter ego, the Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative that celebrates local Hispanic/Latino culture.

Las Vegas right-hander Brian Howard (3-4, 5.61 ERA) will square off against Bees southpaw Thomas Pannone (3-8, 8.35) in a rematch of the opening game of this series.

Following Wednesday's scheduled off day, the Aviators make their first trip of the season to Tacoma for a six-game series against the Rainiers. The team returns to Las Vegas Ballpark on August 19 for a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Tickets are available for all six games.

Catch every Aviators game throughout the season on Raider Nation Radio 920-AM, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @AviatorsLV. Follow Aviators beat writer Matt Jacob on Twitter @MattRJacob.

