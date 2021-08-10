Albuquerque Uses Big Eighth to Pull away from Dodgers

In what was a close game for seven-and-a-half innings, a six-run bottom of the eighth inning aided the Albuquerque Isotopes to pull away from the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 11-6, Monday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes opened the scoring by starting the third inning with three straight hits, including a two-run double by pitcher Ryan Castellani. The Dodgers tied the game in the fifth inning. A wild pitch scored the first run, and Matt Davidson evened the score with a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the inning, the Isotopes took advantage of a missed pop up to score the go-ahead run and acquire a 3-2 lead. Ryan Vilade hit a two-run homer for Albuquerque in the bottom of the seventh, but Yoshi Tsutsugo answered with a solo shot in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Isotopes scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning despite collecting just one hit and starting the inning with the bases empty and two outs. Trailing, 11-3, in the ninth, the Dodgers scored three runs, with RBI's provided by Tsutsugo and Tony Wolters.

Of Note:

-Yoshi Tsutsugo tied his season high with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a home run and sacrifice fly. Over his last 10 games, Tsutsugo is 14-for-34 (.412), including two homers, five doubles, five multi-hit games, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and six walks. He's picked up at least one RBI in eight of the 10 games and one extra-base hit in six of the 10.

-Matt Davidson went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Davidson is 8-for-16 with a homer and four doubles in the first four games he's played in during the current series and is 9-for-19 over his last five games. Over his last 31 games, Davidson has batted .330 (38x115) with 14 homers, 24 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. -Sheldon Neuse went 1-for-4 with a walk to extend his current hitting streak to seven games. He's 11-for-29 with seven extra-base hits during the streak and has also hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games with OKC.

-In the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Gavin Lux appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Lux led off the inning with a single and later scored. He's now 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored since joining OKC.

-Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 and reached base three times. He's hit safely in his last 13 starts, going 22-for-55 (.400) with 10 RBI and eight multi-hit games.

-The Isotopes scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after the first two batters were retired. After a hit batter, Dodgers catcher Hamlet Marte committed a throwing error following a dropped third strike to continue the inning. Seven straight batters proceeded to reach base proceeding the error on five walks, another error and one base hit - a bases-clearing double. All six runs allowed were unearned, and the pitching staff ending up throwing 48 pitches in the inning.

-After winning the previous two games, the Dodgers are now 2-3 in the series. Even with a win Tuesday in the series finale, this will be the first time since last playing in Albuquerque May 20-25 the Dodgers will not win a road series, snapping a streak of five straight road series wins. They are 6-5 on the current road trip and 4-7 in games in Albuquerque this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers will finish their series in Albuquerque as well as their 12-game road trip starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Tuesday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

