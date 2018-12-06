Terrence Wallin, Alex Kile Summoned from Maine Mariners, Rangers Recall Matt Beleskey

HARTFORD, December 6, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced three Wolf Pack roster moves.

The Wolf Pack have signed forwards Terrence Wallin and Alex Kile to Professional Tryout (PTO) agreements, and the parent New York Rangers have recalled forward Matt Beleskey from the Wolf Pack.

Wallin, a fourth-year pro out of U. Mass-Lowell, returns for his second stint with the Wolf Pack. On an earlier PTO, the 26-year-old 6-0, 181-pounder skated in four games with the Hartford, going scoreless with four shots on goal. In 14 games with the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, Wallin has collected four goals and seven assists for 11 points, along with 12 penalty minutes. He is tied for second on the Maine club in goals and ranks fourth in points.

Kile currently leads the Mariners in points and goals, with 10-5-15 in 15 games. A second-year pro out of the University of Michigan, the 6-0, 194-pound Kile has also appeared in four AHL games with the Utica Comets this season, and logged a total of 12 AHL games with the Rochester Americans (2-1-3) between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. In addition to one game with the Americans last season, Kile, a 24-year-old native of Troy, Michigan, played 46 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, registering 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points, plus 27 penalty minutes.

In four years as a University of Michigan Wolverine, Kile totaled 40 goals and 40 assists for 80 points, along with 78 penalty minutes, in 130 career games.

Beleskey, an 11th-year pro and veteran of 474 career NHL games, has three goals and seven assists for ten points in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also suited up for one game with the Rangers, logging 8:27 of ice time and putting one shot on net in New York's 4-3 shootout loss vs. Winnipeg on Sunday.

ALEX KILE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2013-14 U. of Michigan Big-10 28 4 2 6 12 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 U. of Michigan Big-10 36 13 13 26 8 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 U. of Michigan Big-10 38 16 18 34 37 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 U. of Michigan Big-10 28 7 7 14 21 --- --- --- --- ---

Rochester AHL 11 2 1 3 0 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Cincinnati ECHL 46 15 13 28 27 5 1 1 2 2

Rochester AHL 1 0 0 0 0 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Maine ECHL 15 10 5 15 0

Utica AHL 4 0 0 0 0

