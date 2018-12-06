Oilers Recall Marody and Assign Russell
December 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that C Cooper Marody has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. In addition, RW Patrick Russell has been assigned to the Condors as Edmonton has placed winger Drake Caggiula on injured reserve.
MARODY RECALL; RUSSELL ASSIGNED
Marody is one of six AHL rookies to play 10 games and average over a point-per-game with 14 points (4g-10a) in 11 contests
He had a season-high three assists last night in the Condors 4-3 win over Manitoba
Russell joined the Oilers on Sunday after a 1g-1a night with the Condors on Saturday and played in last night's 3-2 win for the Oilers over St. Louis
The Holte, Denmark native has 2g-4a for six points over his last four games with the Condors and has 11 points (5g-6a) in 12 games on the season
Russell is the team leader in plus/minus at +11
CONDORS HOME SATURDAY NIGHT FOR JOSH CURRIE BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT
